First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 12,917 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,917 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Semtech worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,465,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,317,000 after buying an additional 336,213 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,201,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,090,000 after acquiring an additional 71,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Semtech by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,130,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,466,000 after acquiring an additional 310,698 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 666,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,809,000 after buying an additional 396,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter worth about $20,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Simon A. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $78,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James Jungsup Kim sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $51,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,813 shares of company stock worth $5,465,608. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $45.00 price target on shares of Semtech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.44.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2,697.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.82, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.41. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.49 million. Semtech had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation is a supplier of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. The Company designs, develops and markets a range of products for commercial applications, which are sold into the enterprise computing, communications, consumer and industrial end-markets. Its product lines include Signal Integrity, Protection, Wireless and Sensing, and Power and High-Reliability.

