Sequence Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (SEQ)

Sequence (CURRENCY:SEQ) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. Sequence has a market capitalization of $7.35 million and approximately $2,262.00 worth of Sequence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sequence coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00002060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sequence has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00046138 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001861 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,542.40 or 3.51128000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00173568 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003565 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 51.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000682 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Sequence Coin Profile

Sequence (SEQ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 15th, 2016. Sequence’s total supply is 45,498,376 coins. The official website for Sequence is duality.solutions. Sequence’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain.

Buying and Selling Sequence

Sequence can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not currently possible to purchase Sequence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sequence must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sequence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

