Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “Service Corporation International, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is North America’s leading provider of deathcare products and services. Through their businesses, they market the Dignity Memorial(R) brand which offers assurance of quality, value, caring service, and exceptional customer satisfaction. “

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SCI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Off Wall Street started coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Service Co. International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of SCI stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.66. The company had a trading volume of 73,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,295. The stock has a market cap of $6,978.53, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $40.28.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $812.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $298.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 23.86%.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $121,632.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,316.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 402,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,871,000 after purchasing an additional 25,158 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 284.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 257,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after acquiring an additional 190,334 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,511,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,154,000 after acquiring an additional 44,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 19,517 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: “Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/service-co-international-sci-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International is a provider of deathcare products and services, with a network of funeral service locations and cemeteries. The Company’s segments include Funeral, Cemetery and Corporate. It conducts both funeral and cemetery operations in the United States and Canada. As December 31, 2016, it operated 1,502 funeral service locations and 470 cemeteries, including 281 funeral service/cemetery combination locations, which are geographically diversified across 45 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Service Co. International (SCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.