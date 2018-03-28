Seven & I (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seven & I (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based holding company which focusses on seven business areas including convenience stores, general merchandise stores, department stores, supermarkets, food-services, financial services, and IT services. The Company’s Convenience Store operates under the name 7-Eleven Japan. The Super Store segment operates general supermarkets such as Ito Yokado and Marudai, as well as food supermarkets such as York-Benimaru, York Mart and Sanei. The Department Store segment operates department stores such as Sogo and Seibu. The Food Service segment operates restaurant and dining halls, as well as provides catering services. The Financial-related segment is engaged in the provision of bank services and other financial related businesses. The Company focuses on the creation of life infrastructure that keeps up with the changing society and time, through a New, Comprehensive Lifestyle Industry to continually respond to the ordinary needs of the customers. “

SVNDY stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.99. 4,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,980. Seven & I has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $21.78. The stock has a market cap of $36,893.71, a PE ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Seven & I Company Profile

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, specialty stores, and restaurants in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Convenience Store operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Food Services, Financial Services, Mail Order Services, and Others.

