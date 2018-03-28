Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 101,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 48,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $1,809,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.76.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $68,389.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,086.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen M. Hancock sold 4,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $346,585.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,421,629.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,707 shares of company stock worth $32,443,427 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,085. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.86 and a 52-week high of $77.91. The company has a market capitalization of $59,688.53, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.02.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,716.69% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/sevenbridge-financial-group-llc-cuts-stake-in-colgate-palmolive-cl-updated.html.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company. The Company operates in two product segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa/Eurasia.

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.