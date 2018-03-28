SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Trims Position in General Dynamics Co. (GD)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises about 1.2% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 349,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,098,000 after buying an additional 49,465 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,872,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Dynamics to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on General Dynamics from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Argus upgraded General Dynamics to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.88.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.82. The stock had a trading volume of 163,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,034. The company has a market capitalization of $66,355.75, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $185.64 and a 12 month high of $230.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.18%.

In other news, insider S. Daniel Johnson sold 3,933 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.79, for a total transaction of $899,831.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,183,190.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Keane sold 1,800 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $389,574.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,357 shares of company stock worth $6,715,463. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation is a global aerospace and defense company. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; information technology (IT) services and C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) solutions, and shipbuilding and ship repair.

