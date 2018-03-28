Shanda Games (GAME) Earns News Impact Score of 0.05

Media headlines about Shanda Games (NASDAQ:GAME) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Shanda Games earned a news impact score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the technology company an impact score of 44.663391647675 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shanda Games Company Profile

Shanda Games Limited (Shanda Games) is engaged in the development, operation, and publishing of online games, including both multi-player online role-playing games (MMORPGs or MMO games) and mobile games, as well as related businesses, principally in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC) and also in various other countries.

