Shift (SHIFT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $99,350.00

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Shift has a market capitalization of $21.21 million and approximately $99,350.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shift coin can now be purchased for $1.79 or 0.00022611 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex. Over the last week, Shift has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00079907 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00122650 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00031549 BTC.

GXChain (GXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00036077 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009231 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001304 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000722 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Shift

SHIFT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 11,866,564 coins. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Shift is www.shiftnrg.org. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shif is a dApp-ready, delegated Proof of Stake cryptocurrency with the interplanetary file system – for a decentralized, resilient and highly extensible web 3.0 platform. “

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is not possible to buy Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

