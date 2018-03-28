Shire (SHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group

Shire (LON:SHP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 4,100 ($56.65) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.97% from the company’s previous close.

SHP has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Shire to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,000 ($69.08) to GBX 3,600 ($49.74) in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($64.94) price objective on shares of Shire in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shire in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($75.99) price objective on shares of Shire in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shire from GBX 5,700 ($78.75) to GBX 4,700 ($64.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,747.06 ($65.59).

Shire stock opened at GBX 3,566 ($49.27) on Wednesday. Shire has a one year low of GBX 2,940.50 ($40.63) and a one year high of GBX 5,021 ($69.37). The stock has a market capitalization of $29,140.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,459.31.

Shire Company Profile

Shire plc is a biotech company focused on serving people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions. The Company’s segment is engaged in research, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of specialist medicines. It focuses its development resources on projects in various therapeutic areas (TAs), including Neuroscience, Ophthalmology, Hematology, Oncology, Immunology, Gastrointestinal (GI)/Metabolic/Endocrinology Diseases.

