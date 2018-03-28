ShoreTel (SHOR) Given Media Impact Score of 0.29

Media headlines about ShoreTel (NASDAQ:SHOR) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ShoreTel earned a news impact score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 44.8601170592972 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

ShoreTel stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,468,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.65 and a P/E ratio of -41.67. ShoreTel has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41.

ShoreTel Company Profile

ShoreTel, Inc is a provider of business communication solutions. The Company is engaged in the design, development, marketing and sale of business communication solutions. The Company is focused on the small and medium sized businesses seeking a unified communications (UC) solution allowing them to communicate anytime, anyplace and through any device they chose.

