Signatum (SIGT) Price Hits $0.0026 on Exchanges

Signatum (CURRENCY:SIGT) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Signatum has a total market capitalization of $281,779.00 and $84.00 worth of Signatum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Signatum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Signatum has traded 37.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00196951 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00123647 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00135624 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00021638 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00011726 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00028771 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000537 BTC.

About Signatum

Signatum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SkunkHashv2Raptor hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Signatum’s total supply is 107,972,766 coins. Signatum’s official Twitter account is @signatum_. Signatum’s official website is signatum.org. The Reddit community for Signatum is /r/Signatum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Signatum Coin Trading

Signatum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy Signatum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signatum must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Signatum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

