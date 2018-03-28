Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. Has $2.50 Million Position in Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 152.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,223 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 28,495 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Silicon Motion worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Silicon Motion by 42.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Silicon Motion by 28.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,728 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silicon Motion stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.90. 159,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,678.79, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.53. Silicon Motion has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $56.51.

Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $136.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.00 million. Silicon Motion had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.34%. research analysts predict that Silicon Motion will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Silicon Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 47.60%.

Several research analysts have commented on SIMO shares. Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Silicon Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silicon Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.75 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.98.

Silicon Motion Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile storage and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded MultiMediaCard (eMMC), client solid-state drive (SSD), flash memory card, and Universal Serial Bus flash drive controllers.

