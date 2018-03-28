Simon Beart Buys 4,939 Shares of Blackrock Throgmorton Trust PLC (THRG) Stock

Blackrock Throgmorton Trust PLC (LON:THRG) insider Simon Beart bought 4,939 shares of Blackrock Throgmorton Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 475 ($6.56) per share, for a total transaction of £23,460.25 ($32,412.61).

Simon Beart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 12th, Simon Beart bought 150 shares of Blackrock Throgmorton Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 495 ($6.84) per share, for a total transaction of £742.50 ($1,025.84).

On Monday, February 12th, Simon Beart purchased 158 shares of Blackrock Throgmorton Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 470 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £742.60 ($1,025.97).

On Wednesday, January 10th, Simon Beart purchased 152 shares of Blackrock Throgmorton Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.74) per share, for a total transaction of £741.76 ($1,024.81).

Shares of Blackrock Throgmorton Trust stock opened at GBX 482 ($6.66) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.56 and a P/E ratio of 346.76. Blackrock Throgmorton Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 372.50 ($5.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 497 ($6.87).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Blackrock Throgmorton Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

About Blackrock Throgmorton Trust

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is an investment trust. The Company is engaged in portfolio investment. The Company’s objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth and an attractive total return by investing primarily in the United Kingdom smaller companies and mid-capitalization companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

