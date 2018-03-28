Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (SHI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Shanghai Petrochemical Company Ltd. is a China’s largest petrochemical company. The Company processes crude oil into synthetic fibers, resins and plastics, intermediate petrochemicals and petroleum products. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.96. 5,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,680. The company has a market cap of $6,617.16, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.65. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a twelve month low of $50.67 and a twelve month high of $64.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. 1.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (Shanghai Petrochemical) is a petrochemical company. The Company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in processing crude oil into synthetic fibers, resins and plastics, intermediate petrochemicals and petroleum products. The Company operates in five operating segments.

