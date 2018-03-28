Sirius XM (SIRI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.72% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “We are positive on Sirius XM's net subscriber growth. The company's commentary hat the new tax law is likely to boost its cash generation to the tune of approximately $900 million over the next four years is also encouraging. Additionally, the decision of the company's board of directors to clear an additional buyback program worth $2 billion is a positive. The company's decision to hike quarterly dividends, announced last year, also raises optimism in the stock. In fact, shares of the company have outperformed its industry over the past three months. Moreover, the stock has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings being revised 25% upward over the last 90 days. However, high operating expenses and escalated debt levels raise concerns. Moreover, stiff competition may act as a major headwind for the company going forward.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SIRI. BidaskClub raised shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.65 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.35 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.21.

Sirius XM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.21. 5,599,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,216,746. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.42. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $28,388.58, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Sirius XM had a net margin of 11.94% and a negative return on equity of 79.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 175,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $1,073,997.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 551,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,589.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joan Lordi Amble sold 73,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $480,746.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,174 shares in the company, valued at $657,631. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,113,308 shares of company stock worth $6,822,521 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. 20.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Radio Inc broadcasts its music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels in the United States on a subscription fee basis through its two satellite radio systems. Subscribers can also receive certain of its music and other channels over the Internet, including through applications for mobile devices.

