ValuEngine Downgrades Sito Mobile (SITO) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 20th.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SITO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sito Mobile from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sito Mobile in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services raised Sito Mobile from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.67.

Shares of Sito Mobile (SITO) traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 294,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,596. The company has a market capitalization of $100.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of -1.36. Sito Mobile has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $8.60.

Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million. Sito Mobile had a negative return on equity of 64.61% and a negative net margin of 37.29%. equities analysts anticipate that Sito Mobile will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Pallack purchased 5,625 shares of Sito Mobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $37,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SITO. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sito Mobile by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 707,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sito Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sito Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at $818,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sito Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at $2,219,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sito Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sito Mobile

SITO Mobile, Ltd. operates a mobile location-based advertising platform serving businesses, advertisers and brands. The Company’s offerings include SITO Location-Based Advertising and SITO Mobile Messaging. SITO Location-Based Advertising delivers display advertisements and videos on behalf of advertisers, including various features, such as Geo-fencing, Verified walk-in, Behavioral Targeting, and Analytics and Optimization.

