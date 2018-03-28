Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Stock Price

Press coverage about Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Six Flags Entertainment earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.5514907078046 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

SIX stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.31. 887,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,146. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.00. The firm has a market cap of $5,030.81, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.15. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $70.44.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 20.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.55%. The business had revenue of $256.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Six Flags Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Six Flags Entertainment’s payout ratio is 97.20%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush set a $76.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

In related news, VP Lance C. Balk sold 100,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $6,567,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,514.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Barber sold 597 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $39,742.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,536 shares in the company, valued at $5,361,281.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,701 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,596 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (Six Flags) is a regional theme park operator. The Company operates in the theme parks segment. The Company operates approximately 19 regional theme and water parks. Its parks occupy approximately 4,500 acres of land. Its parks are located in geographically diverse markets across North America.

