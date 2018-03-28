Skycoin (CRYPTO:SKY) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $735,341.00

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 21st. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $97.76 million and approximately $735,341.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Skycoin has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for $12.62 or 0.00160422 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C2CX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007301 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002760 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00717399 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015061 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012710 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00037597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00148156 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00028560 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,745,770 coins. The official website for Skycoin is skycoin.net. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. “

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skycoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.