SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.8125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th.

SL Green Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of 50.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $6.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty stock opened at $94.96 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $89.46 and a 1-year high of $109.95. The stock has a market cap of $8,530.49, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,400 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.73, for a total value of $318,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,941.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Holliday bought 7,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $198,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

SLG has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $110.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.25.

SL Green Realty announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/sl-green-realty-corp-slg-to-go-ex-dividend-on-march-29th.html.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), with in-house capabilities in property management, acquisitions and dispositions, financing, development and redevelopment, construction and leasing. The Company operates through two segments: real estate, and debt and preferred equity investments.

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.