Slow Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,017 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,000. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 1.1% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,264,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 179,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,613,000 after purchasing an additional 121,082 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 2,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 35,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,079,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $2.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $402.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,228. The company has a market cap of $46,934.34, a P/E ratio of 71.17, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.51. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.13 and a 12 month high of $452.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.27. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $892.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $437.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical to $430.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.84.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 28,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.50, for a total value of $11,823,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,103,900.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $113,053.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,152 shares in the company, valued at $928,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,770 shares of company stock valued at $43,410,836 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc (Intuitive) designs, manufactures and markets da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories. The Company’s da Vinci Surgical System consists of a surgeon’s console, a patient-side cart and a vision system. The da Vinci Surgical System translates a surgeon’s hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console, into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

