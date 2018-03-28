Slow Capital Inc. Buys New Stake in FedEx Co. (FDX)

Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,686 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,000. FedEx accounts for approximately 2.2% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 61.1% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 633 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Stephens set a $306.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on FedEx from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.66.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.84. The company had a trading volume of 934,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $64,253.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $182.89 and a 1 year high of $274.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $16.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

In other news, COO David J. Bronczek sold 46,555 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $11,894,336.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,105.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 3,016 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.05, for a total value of $802,406.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,267,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

