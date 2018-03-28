Slow Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,834 Illumina (ILMN)

Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,834 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom International Investors LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 186,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,142,000 after buying an additional 70,572 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $577,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Illumina by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,384 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 95,711 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $20,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,368 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $101,267,000 after purchasing an additional 23,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,632. The company has a market cap of $35,615.16, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Illumina has a 12 month low of $167.16 and a 12 month high of $256.64.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.22. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Illumina from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on Illumina from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illumina from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.39.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $4,468,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 463,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,531,602.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.50, for a total value of $32,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,137 shares of company stock valued at $12,263,490 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/slow-capital-inc-purchases-new-stake-in-illumina-ilmn-updated.html.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.