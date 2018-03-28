Slow Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 79,381 The Carlyle Group LP (CG)

Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 79,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000. Slow Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of The Carlyle Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 10,499 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 33,342 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 234.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 35,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Jefferies Group raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.45 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.65.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.11. The company had a trading volume of 164,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,218. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $2,150.13, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.70. The Carlyle Group LP has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $25.90.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.41. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. analysts predict that The Carlyle Group LP will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.77%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is a diversified multi-product global alternative asset management firm. The Company operates in four segments: Corporate Private Equity (CPE), Real Assets, Global Market Strategies (GMS) and Investment Solutions. Corporate Private Equity advises its buyout and growth capital funds, which pursue various corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

