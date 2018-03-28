38,535 Shares in Weyerhaeuser (WY) Acquired by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 189,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 359,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,249,000 after purchasing an additional 27,233 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,197,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,061,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,365,252. The company has a market cap of $26,108.06, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $37.89.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.24%.

WY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.44.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, VP Jeanne M. Hillman sold 15,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $542,000.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/slow-capital-inc-takes-1-36-million-position-in-weyerhaeuser-co-wy-updated.html.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company is a timber, land and forest products company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or controlled 13.1 million acres of timberlands, primarily in the United States, and manages additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. The Company’s segments include Timberlands; Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products.

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.