Slow Capital Inc. Invests $2.54 Million in Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (AVGO) Stock

Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,000. Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. comprises 1.3% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,350,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $346,857,000 after buying an additional 53,921 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,853 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 9,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. during the 4th quarter valued at $2,342,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. stock traded down $6.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,481,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $101,755.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Avago Technologies General IP has a 52-week low of $208.44 and a 52-week high of $285.68.

Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 41.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Avago Technologies General IP will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.23%.

In related news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,798 shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.29, for a total value of $700,311.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 997 shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.88, for a total value of $243,148.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,675 shares of company stock valued at $24,127,129. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vetr cut Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.36 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. from $100.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.39.

About Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte.

Broadcom Limited is a designer, developer and global supplier of a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS)-based devices and analog III-V based products. The Company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

