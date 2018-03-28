Smart Global (SGH) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Smart Global to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Smart Global to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Smart Global in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Smart Global in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Smart Global from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Smart Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.19.

Smart Global stock traded down $3.22 on Wednesday, reaching $51.23. The company had a trading volume of 673,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,982. Smart Global has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $56.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1,193.73 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. Smart Global had a return on equity of 100.66% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Smart Global will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $289,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kiwan Kim sold 52,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $1,881,982.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,571 shares of company stock worth $6,844,972. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Smart Global in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Smart Global in the fourth quarter valued at $1,145,000. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in Smart Global by 505.0% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,934 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Smart Global in the fourth quarter valued at $5,347,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Smart Global by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Global

Smart Global Holdings Inc is a holding company. The Company through its subsidiaries provides specialty memory solutions. The Company manufactures memory for desktops, notebooks, servers and mobile memory for smartphones. The Company also serves original equipment manufacturer (OEM), customers to develop memory solutions.

