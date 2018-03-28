Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Receives “Buy” Rating from Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, March 19th. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Smart Sand’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Smart Sand from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Smart Sand from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Smart Sand and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Smart Sand from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smart Sand from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smart Sand presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.14.

Shares of Smart Sand stock opened at $5.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $227.66, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 3.21. Smart Sand has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $16.81.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $43.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.96 million. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. equities analysts predict that Smart Sand will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 1,651.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. 51.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc is a producer of Northern White raw frac sand, which is a proppant used to enhance hydrocarbon recovery rates in the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. The Company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies and oilfield service companies under a combination of long-term take-or-pay contracts and spot sales in the open market.

