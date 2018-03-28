Smartlands (SLT) Price Hits $0.73 on Top Exchanges

Smartlands (CURRENCY:SLT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Smartlands has a total market cap of $3.72 million and $15,550.00 worth of Smartlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartlands token can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00009226 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smartlands has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007281 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002754 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00716380 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015039 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012730 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00037373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00147046 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00184153 BTC.

Smartlands’ total supply is 7,186,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 tokens. The official message board for Smartlands is medium.com/@smartlands. Smartlands’ official Twitter account is @smartlands and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smartlands’ official website is smartlands.io.

Smartlands can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Smartlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartlands must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

