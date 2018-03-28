Smith & Nephew (SNN) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.15

News headlines about Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Smith & Nephew earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 45.9617832017327 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Smith & Nephew stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,969. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $30.73 and a 12 month high of $40.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a $0.444 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Smith & Nephew from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling medical devices and services. Its products and services include Sports Medicine Joint Repair, Arthroscopic Enabling Technologies (AET), Trauma & Extremities, Other Surgical Businesses, Knee Implants, Hip Implants, Advanced Wound Care, Advanced Wound Bioactives and Advanced Wound Devices.

