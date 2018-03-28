Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Share Price

News articles about Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.2756933947059 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SQM. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank raised Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup raised Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.65.

Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,183. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $64.20. The firm has a market cap of $12,580.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $574.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.56 million. research analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA (SQM), is a producer of potassium nitrate and iodine. The Company produces specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride, potassium sulfate and certain industrial chemicals. Its segments include specialty plant nutrients, industrial chemicals, iodine and derivatives, lithium and derivatives, potassium, and other products and services.

