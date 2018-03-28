Sohu.com (SOHU) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SOHU. TheStreet cut Sohu.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Sohu.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Sohu.com stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,578. The stock has a market cap of $1,282.56, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Sohu.com has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $70.86.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The information services provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.66 million. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 29.80% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.79) EPS. equities analysts predict that Sohu.com will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,466,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $190,820,000 after purchasing an additional 273,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,379,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,138,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,017,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,092,000 after purchasing an additional 598,848 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 838,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,349,000 after acquiring an additional 301,459 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 838,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,329,000 after acquiring an additional 423,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Inc (Sohu) is an online media, search and game service company, which is engaged in providing online products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC). The Company operates through three segments: the Sohu segment; the Sogou segment, and the Changyou segment.

