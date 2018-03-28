Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Whitestone REIT (WSR) Share Price

News articles about Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) have trended somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Whitestone REIT earned a coverage optimism score of -0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.8539589397687 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WSR shares. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Whitestone REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 5th. B. Riley set a $13.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $13.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Whitestone REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

Whitestone REIT stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $10.52. 208,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Whitestone REIT has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $400.06, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $33.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.59 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Whitestone REIT will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 542.86%.

In related news, VP Christine J. Mastandrea purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,625.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 112,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,938.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality ?E-commerce resistant? neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment not typically readily available online to their respective communities.

