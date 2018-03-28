Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Stock Price

News stories about Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ameriprise Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 43.6149554580322 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,562. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $118.84 and a 52-week high of $183.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21,883.98, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($1.90). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $168.00 price objective on Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.56.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 31,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total transaction of $5,448,649.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,058 shares in the company, valued at $11,643,951.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deirdre Davey Mcgraw sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $957,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,337.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,260 shares of company stock worth $7,105,121 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

