Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Foundation Building Materials (FBM) Stock Price

News coverage about Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Foundation Building Materials earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.2224957432582 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Foundation Building Materials stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Foundation Building Materials has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.70 and a PE ratio of 7.53.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $516.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Foundation Building Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS upgraded Foundation Building Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Foundation Building Materials from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on Foundation Building Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc is a specialty distributor of wallboard and suspended ceiling systems in the United States and Canada. The Company’s segments include Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. The Company fabricates and distributes its products for specialty contractors seeking to improve or maintain energy efficiency in a range of commercial and industrial buildings.

