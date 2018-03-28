Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Innophos (IPHS) Share Price

News coverage about Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Innophos earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 46.166711364457 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IPHS. BidaskClub upgraded Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innophos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Innophos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Get Innophos alerts:

Innophos stock opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. Innophos has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $54.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.75, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). Innophos had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Innophos will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Innophos’s payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Innophos (IPHS) Share Price” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-innophos-iphs-share-price.html.

Innophos Company Profile

Innophos Holdings, Inc is an international producer of specialty ingredient solutions that deliver for the food, health, nutrition and industrial markets. The Company’s segments include Food, Health and Nutrition, Industrial Specialties and Other. It offers a range of product categories, such as asphalt, catalyst, fertilizer salts, liquid phosphate, phosphate salt, phosphoric acid, polyphosphoric acid, sodium bicarbonate, and food blends.

Receive News & Ratings for Innophos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innophos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.