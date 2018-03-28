Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect New Senior Investment Group (SNR) Stock Price

Media coverage about New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. New Senior Investment Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.662345349752 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on New Senior Investment Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of New Senior Investment Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.92. The stock had a trading volume of 35,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,041. New Senior Investment Group has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $639.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. New Senior Investment Group had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 693.38%.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc is a real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of primarily private pay senior housing properties located across the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Managed Properties and Triple Net Lease Properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a diversified portfolio of 152 primarily private pay senior housing properties located across 37 states.

