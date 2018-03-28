Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Omnicom Group (OMC) Stock Price

Press coverage about Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Omnicom Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 46.3082474464461 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

OMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Omnicom Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.69.

Omnicom Group stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $72.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,426. Omnicom Group has a 52 week low of $65.32 and a 52 week high of $86.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $16,524.00, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

In related news, Treasurer Dennis E. Hewitt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $154,760.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 42,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,370.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc is a holding company. The Company provides advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. The Company’s branded networks and agencies operate in all markets around the world and provide a range of services, which it groups into four disciplines: advertising, customer relationship management (CRM), public relations and specialty communications.

