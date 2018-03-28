Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Optical Cable (OCC) Stock Price

Media coverage about Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Optical Cable earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 48.2684043476594 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Optical Cable stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005. Optical Cable has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter.

About Optical Cable

Optical Cable Corporation (OCC) is a manufacturer of a range of fiber optic and copper data communication cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market, and various harsh environment and specialty markets. The Company’s product offerings include designs for uses ranging from enterprise networks, datacenters, residential and campus installations to customized products for specialty applications and harsh environments.

