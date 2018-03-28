Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Primerica (NYSE:PRI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Primerica earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.1092623570733 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

PRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Wells Fargo reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Primerica to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

PRI stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.15. The company had a trading volume of 315,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,247.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. Primerica has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $108.05.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $442.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.87 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Primerica will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $225.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.07%.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $201,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,315.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $296,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,225,583.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,482 shares of company stock worth $1,770,883. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica Inc (Primerica) is a distributor of financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through three segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits on its in-force book of term life insurance policies, net of reinsurance, which are underwritten by its life insurance company subsidiaries.

