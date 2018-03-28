Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) Share Price

Press coverage about Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Public Service Enterprise Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.0995035989138 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.36. 2,630,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,541,319. The firm has a market cap of $24,445.76, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $53.28.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

PEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 12th. Mizuho cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $1,067,691.25. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 645,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,104,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,499 shares of company stock worth $3,137,658. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) is a holding company. The Company is an energy company with operations located primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s segments include Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), PSEG Power LLC (Power) and Other.

