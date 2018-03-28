Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Bank of America (BAC) Stock Price

News headlines about Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bank of America earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.4451199545824 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Instinet decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.93.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.39. 79,376,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,598,953. Bank of America has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $33.05. The firm has a market cap of $311,817.94, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

