Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Eclipse Resources (ECR) Stock Price

Eclipse Resources stock remained flat at $$1.33 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 457,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,001. Eclipse Resources has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 2.86.

Eclipse Resources (NYSE:ECR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Eclipse Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $104.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Eclipse Resources will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ECR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eclipse Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. KeyCorp set a $3.00 target price on Eclipse Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank set a $4.00 target price on Eclipse Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Eclipse Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Eclipse Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eclipse Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.23.

In other Eclipse Resources news, COO Oleg E. Tolmachev sold 50,000 shares of Eclipse Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 594,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,362.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii purchased 37,823,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $92,289,574.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Eclipse Resources Company Profile

Eclipse Resources Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company holds interests in the Utica Shale and Marcellus Shale areas. As of December 31, 2017, it had an acreage position approximately covering an area of 203,000 net acres in Eastern Ohio.

