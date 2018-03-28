Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Expedia (EXPE) Stock Price

Media coverage about Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Expedia earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the online travel company an impact score of 45.6275191510941 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Expedia stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.32. 2,334,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,302. The company has a market cap of $16,221.73, a PE ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Expedia has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $161.00.

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Expedia had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Expedia will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Expedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPE. Mizuho began coverage on Expedia in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Expedia from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Expedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Expedia from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Expedia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

Expedia Company Profile

Expedia, Inc is an online travel company. The Company operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies (Core OTA), trivago, Egencia and HomeAway. The Company’s Core OTA segment provides a range of travel and advertising services to its customers across the world, through a range of brands, including Expedia.com and Hotels.com in the United States, and localized Expedia and Hotels.com Websites throughout the world, Orbitz.com, Expedia Affiliate Network, Hotwire.com, Travelocity, Wotif Group, CarRentals.com and Classic Vacations.

