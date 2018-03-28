Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Kimco Realty (KIM) Share Price

News stories about Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kimco Realty earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.3921555852418 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KIM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.52.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $14.53. 4,482,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,722,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,037.21, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $310.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.92 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 35.48% and a return on equity of 7.85%. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 128.74%.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 3,380 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $51,680.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,134.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corporation is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the ownership, management, development and operation of open-air shopping centers, which are anchored generally by discount department stores, grocery stores or drugstores. As of June 30, 2017, the Company had interests in 510 shopping center properties, including 84 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA), located in 32 states, Puerto Rico and Canada.

