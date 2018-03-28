Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) Stock Price

Press coverage about NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NexPoint Residential Trust earned a daily sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.7531202022595 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.70. 27,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $29.40. The company has a market cap of $503.59, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.85.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on NXRT. TheStreet upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In other news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 24,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.23 per share, for a total transaction of $674,977.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James D. Dondero acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.87 per share, for a total transaction of $26,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 58,553 shares of company stock worth $1,595,692. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s investment objectives are to maximize the cash flow and value of properties owned, acquire properties with cash flow growth potential, provide quarterly cash distributions and achieve long-term capital appreciation for its stockholders through targeted management and a value-add program.

