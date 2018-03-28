Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect News (NWS) Share Price

News stories about News (NASDAQ:NWS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. News earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 43.0116855721552 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

News stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.80. 390,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,075. News has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,382.08, a PE ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. News’s payout ratio is -25.97%.

NWS has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of News from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

News Corporation is a diversified media and information services company. The Company operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Cable Network Programming, Digital Real Estate Services, Book Publishing, and Other. The Company’s business consists of range of media, including news and information services, sports programming in Australia, digital real estate services, book publishing, and pay-television (TV) distribution in Australia, that are distributed under the brands, including The Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones, Herald Sun, The Sun, The Times, HarperCollins Publishers, FOX SPORTS Australia and realestate.com.au.

