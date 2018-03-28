Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Nike (NYSE:NKE) Stock Price

News stories about Nike (NYSE:NKE) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nike earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the footwear maker an impact score of 45.7742456486462 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Shares of Nike stock traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $65.44. 7,179,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,023,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $107,215.28, a PE ratio of 61.74, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nike has a twelve month low of $50.35 and a twelve month high of $70.25.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Nike had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 2nd. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Nike from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs set a $62.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America set a $42.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.55.

In other news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $6,309,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,169 shares in the company, valued at $16,918,782.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 125,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $7,941,858.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,940,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 460,722 shares of company stock worth $30,466,859. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

