Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Sears (SHLD) Share Price

News articles about Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sears earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 47.0572297328675 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Sears alerts:

Shares of Sears stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,131,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,426. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.51. The stock has a market cap of $251.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.93. Sears has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $14.32.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHLD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $3.00 price target on Sears and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. ValuEngine raised Sears from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Sears in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Sears from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, S&P Equity Research reduced their price target on Sears from $2.59 to $2.30 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.95.

In related news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 350,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $1,003,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 799,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 415,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $1,425,851.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 799,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,339.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,978,800 shares of company stock worth $9,818,269 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Sears (SHLD) Share Price” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-sears-shld-share-price.html.

About Sears

Sears Holdings Corporation operates as an integrated retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Kmart and Sears Domestic. The Kmart segment operates retail stores that offer a range of products, including consumer electronics, seasonal merchandise, outdoor living, toys, lawn and garden equipment, food and consumables, and apparel; and in-store pharmacies.

Receive News & Ratings for Sears Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sears and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.