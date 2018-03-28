Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.08

News articles about Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Charles Schwab earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.6431050078717 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.64.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.90. 7,416,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,354,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $71,309.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $37.16 and a 12-month high of $58.11.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $290,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terri R. Kallsen sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $103,933.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,517.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 922,251 shares of company stock worth $50,343,908. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

