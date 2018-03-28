Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Facebook (FB) Stock Price

News headlines about Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Facebook earned a coverage optimism score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the social networking company an impact score of 43.0835481566328 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Facebook stock traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $153.03. The stock had a trading volume of 59,997,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,480,037. The firm has a market cap of $464,974.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.64. Facebook has a 12 month low of $138.81 and a 12 month high of $195.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 39.16%. sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FB shares. Vetr upgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.09 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Facebook to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $242.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.76.

In related news, VP David B. Fischer sold 5,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $1,048,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 14,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $2,664,149.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,964,420.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,745,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,210,464. 17.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

